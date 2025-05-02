Int’l Labour Day Focuses On Honouring Efforts, Hard Work Of Workers: MD APP
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Thursday said that as countries across the globe observed International Labour Day, and the focus remains on honouring the efforts and hard work of workers, known as the backbone of economies.
In his video message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said that traditionally the day observed to commemorate the struggles and achievements of the labour movement, this year's celebrations are shadowed by growing concerns over inflation and wage disparities, he added.
He further said that Labour Day is a reminder that all workers—whether in public or private sectors—deserve fair treatment, respect, and the opportunity to earn a living wage.
MD APP also said that in response to economic pressures, several governments have taken steps to implement or adjust minimum wages. These efforts aim to provide some relief to workers, particularly those in the government sector, where newly revised minimum wage laws are being enforced, he added. However, many private-sector employees still face challenges.
He said that citizens are urging both government and employers to prioritize the well-being of workers, ensuring that wages reflect the reality of today's economy.
This Labour Day, the message is clear: honouring workers means more than a holiday—it means building a fair and sustainable future for all, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to upholding workers’ rights, dignity: PA Speaker6 minutes ago
-
Int’l Labour Day focuses on honouring efforts, hard work of workers: MD APP6 minutes ago
-
Minister of Railways visits Rawalpindi, Margala, Golra Railway Stations16 minutes ago
-
Saudi embassy pays heartfelt tribute to Pakistani workers on Int'l Labour Day16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan open to neutral probe into Pahalgam incident: Defence Minister16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's armed forces always alert, says Firdous Ashiq Awan16 minutes ago
-
Unexpected heavy rainfall brings relief to parts of AJK56 minutes ago
-
Enemy not to let cast dirty eye on Pakistan: Sardar Yousaf1 hour ago
-
Sindh, WFP join forces to boost nutrition, education & climate resilience1 hour ago
-
County Director WFP calls on Sindh CM1 hour ago
-
Abbasi acknowledges role of workers in Railways’ success2 hours ago
-
No proof from India up to now suggests its own role in Pahalgam attack: Tarar2 hours ago