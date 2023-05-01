UrduPoint.com

Int'l Labour Day Observed In KP's Southern Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Int'l Labour Day observed in KP's Southern districts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, 'International Labour Day' is observed in Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday to pay rich tributes to workers and labourers.

The National Labor Federation (NLF) and All Pakistan Labor and Minor Labor Federation in Dera Ismail Khan organized separate gatherings and rallies in connection with the Labour Day.

The speakers of the events vowed to continue their struggle for safeguarding the rights of labourers.

The Labour Day is a reminder to acknowledge the contribution of workers to society, who are providing essential services in different sectors for the convenience of the masses.

A rally organized by the NLF was started from Government Higher Secondary school No. 4 and culminated at Topanwala Chowk. The rally was led by Jamat-e-Islami Leader Manzar Masood Khattak and Zahid Muhib Ullah while Haji Aqeel Ahmed Dumra performed the duties of the stage secretary. The rally was also addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Ijaz Khattak Pir Abbas Chughtai, APCA District President Fida Hussain Baloch, Haji Umar Farooq of Teachers Association and others.

Another rally organized by the All Pakistan Labor and Minor Labor Federation was started from Muslim Bazar and culminated at Chowgalla. This rally was led by Haji Khalid Naz, Lal Badshah, Fazal Rehman Baloch, Sadam Peepa and Muhammad Bashir.

On this occasion, the speakers said that labor was the backbone of any economy. In this era of inflation, labour is being exploited. They vowed to continue their efforts for the protection of the rights of labourers.

Strict security arrangements were also made for the rallies which were being monitored by SHO City Malik Sajid and SHO Cantt Arslan Khan Gandapur.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan visited different areas of Tank and met with the working labourers. The assistant commissioner also distributed sweets among the workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arslan Dera Ismail Khan Tank Muslim All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

9 seconds ago
 GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

30 minutes ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

45 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.