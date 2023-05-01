DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, 'International Labour Day' is observed in Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday to pay rich tributes to workers and labourers.

The National Labor Federation (NLF) and All Pakistan Labor and Minor Labor Federation in Dera Ismail Khan organized separate gatherings and rallies in connection with the Labour Day.

The speakers of the events vowed to continue their struggle for safeguarding the rights of labourers.

The Labour Day is a reminder to acknowledge the contribution of workers to society, who are providing essential services in different sectors for the convenience of the masses.

A rally organized by the NLF was started from Government Higher Secondary school No. 4 and culminated at Topanwala Chowk. The rally was led by Jamat-e-Islami Leader Manzar Masood Khattak and Zahid Muhib Ullah while Haji Aqeel Ahmed Dumra performed the duties of the stage secretary. The rally was also addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Ijaz Khattak Pir Abbas Chughtai, APCA District President Fida Hussain Baloch, Haji Umar Farooq of Teachers Association and others.

Another rally organized by the All Pakistan Labor and Minor Labor Federation was started from Muslim Bazar and culminated at Chowgalla. This rally was led by Haji Khalid Naz, Lal Badshah, Fazal Rehman Baloch, Sadam Peepa and Muhammad Bashir.

On this occasion, the speakers said that labor was the backbone of any economy. In this era of inflation, labour is being exploited. They vowed to continue their efforts for the protection of the rights of labourers.

Strict security arrangements were also made for the rallies which were being monitored by SHO City Malik Sajid and SHO Cantt Arslan Khan Gandapur.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah Khan visited different areas of Tank and met with the working labourers. The assistant commissioner also distributed sweets among the workers.