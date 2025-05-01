(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) To mark International Labour Day, a large-scale rally was held in Multan under the joint banner of the Awami Workers Party, Pakistan Trade Union Federation, Ehad Organization and South Punjab Workers Federation, here on Thursday.

The rally began at Chowk Nawan Shehr and concluded at the Multan Press Club, drawing participation from workers, trade unionists, civil society members and labor rights activists.

The rally was led by a coalition of prominent figures including Malik Iqbal, Comrade Yameen, Dilawar Abbas, Dr. Aqsa Hashmi, Musawir Naqvi, Rehan Hashmi, Nawaz Panda, Mohsin Bhutta, and Khawar Bhutta. Holding placards and chanting slogans, participants expressed solidarity with the workers.

Addressing the rally, speakers demanded to enforce the officially announced minimum wage, stating that nearly 80% of institutions do not comply with wage laws.

Particular emphasis was placed on the plight of brick kiln workers, who continue to suffer from forced labor conditions, lack of identification documents and absence of access to education, healthcare and social security.

They demanded that minimum wages be realistically adjusted in accordance with inflation and cost of living. They called for the immediate implementation of comprehensive labor reforms, strict monitoring of employers and the registration of all workers under social protection schemes.

The event concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the 1886 Chicago labor movement, whose sacrifices laid the foundation for workers' rights worldwide. Participants pledged to continue their struggle for dignity, justice and fair treatment for all workers in Pakistan.