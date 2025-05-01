Open Menu

Int'l “Labour Day” Observed In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Int'l “Labour Day” observed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) To mark International Labour Day, a large-scale rally was held in Multan under the joint banner of the Awami Workers Party, Pakistan Trade Union Federation, Ehad Organization and South Punjab Workers Federation, here on Thursday.

The rally began at Chowk Nawan Shehr and concluded at the Multan Press Club, drawing participation from workers, trade unionists, civil society members and labor rights activists.

The rally was led by a coalition of prominent figures including Malik Iqbal, Comrade Yameen, Dilawar Abbas, Dr. Aqsa Hashmi, Musawir Naqvi, Rehan Hashmi, Nawaz Panda, Mohsin Bhutta, and Khawar Bhutta. Holding placards and chanting slogans, participants expressed solidarity with the workers.

Addressing the rally, speakers demanded to enforce the officially announced minimum wage, stating that nearly 80% of institutions do not comply with wage laws.

Particular emphasis was placed on the plight of brick kiln workers, who continue to suffer from forced labor conditions, lack of identification documents and absence of access to education, healthcare and social security.

They demanded that minimum wages be realistically adjusted in accordance with inflation and cost of living. They called for the immediate implementation of comprehensive labor reforms, strict monitoring of employers and the registration of all workers under social protection schemes.

The event concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the 1886 Chicago labor movement, whose sacrifices laid the foundation for workers' rights worldwide. Participants pledged to continue their struggle for dignity, justice and fair treatment for all workers in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

40 seconds ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

19 minutes ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

3 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

19 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

19 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

19 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan