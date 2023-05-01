UrduPoint.com

Int'l Labour Day Observed With Renewed Commitment To Protect Workers' Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Int'l Labour Day observed with renewed commitment to protect workers' rights

International Labour Day was observed across the world, including Pakistan on Monday with a renewed pledge to protect the rights of workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :International Labour Day was observed across the world, including Pakistan on Monday with a renewed pledge to protect the rights of workers.

The government had declared a public holiday, resulting in the closure of all government and non-government organizations, factories, and educational institutions. However, various public and private organizations held events such as conventions, seminars, rallies, walks, and webinars to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the lives of laborers in Chicago on this day.

To mark the occasion, the government issued a notification for the appointment of eight members of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) as a gift from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to labourers.

The PM reiterated that the government was committed to ensuring the benefits of economic progress translated into prosperity for all sections of the population, particularly the laboureres and workers.

Paying tributes to the working classes for their contributions to the development of the country, he called upon all the stakeholders to renew their pledges both at the individual and collective levels to ensure the welfare of the working classes by investing in their socio-economic and social well-being.

President Dr Arif Alvi Dr Arif Alvi said we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that there would be no compromise on laborers' rights, as prosperity for laborers meant prosperity for Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz praised laborers as a real asset to the country, who played a significant role in the uplift of the country, and sincere efforts were being made for their welfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Progress Chicago Muslim All From Government Labour Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ministerial and economic figures place climate cha ..

Ministerial and economic figures place climate change at the top of the agenda a ..

2 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden to Appear in US Court for Hearing in ..

Hunter Biden to Appear in US Court for Hearing in Finances, Child Support Case - ..

47 seconds ago
 Regional tectonics shift as Saudi officials warmly ..

Regional tectonics shift as Saudi officials warmly welcome Iranian official

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming co ..

Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming committee on emirate’s partici ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai to host World Free Zones Organizations 9th A ..

Dubai to host World Free Zones Organizations 9th Annual International Conference ..

17 minutes ago
 Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendenc ..

Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendencies

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.