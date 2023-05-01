International Labour Day was observed across the world, including Pakistan on Monday with a renewed pledge to protect the rights of workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :International Labour Day was observed across the world, including Pakistan on Monday with a renewed pledge to protect the rights of workers.

The government had declared a public holiday, resulting in the closure of all government and non-government organizations, factories, and educational institutions. However, various public and private organizations held events such as conventions, seminars, rallies, walks, and webinars to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the lives of labourers in Chicago on this day.

To mark the occasion, the government issued a notification for the appointment of eight members of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) as a gift from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to labourers.

The PM reiterated that the government was committed to ensuring the benefits of economic progress translated into prosperity for all sections of the population, particularly the labourers and workers.

Paying tributes to the working classes for their contributions to the development of the country, he called upon all the stakeholders to renew their pledges both at the individual and collective levels to ensure the welfare of the working classes by investing in their socio-economic and social well-being.

President Dr Arif Alvi said we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

Federal and provincial ministers and various political leaders also recognized the vital role of workers in the nation's progress.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that there would be no compromise on labourers' rights, as prosperity for labourers meant prosperity for Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz praised labourers as a real asset to the country, who played a significant role in the uplift of the country, and sincere efforts were being made for their welfare.

Similarly, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani wished all Pakistanis a happy Labor Day on behalf of the Senate and pledged to create an environment where workers can thrive and reach their potential, and called on citizens to join hands in this effort.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also recognized the crucial role of workers in the development and progress of the country and highlighted the vital role of the labour force and working class in the nation's progress.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while paying tributes to the labourers, said that May 1 is the day of promoting labourers and their rights.

Moreover, Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada paid tribute to the historic and heroic struggle of labourers, saying that labourers struggling with inflation and difficult economic conditions deserve our special attention.

Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Labour Day was not only a symbol of the sanctity and dignity of labourers, but it was also an acknowledgement of the importance of workers as they were central to the economic development of the country.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman reiterated the government's commitment to take all possible measures, including strengthening the existing labour laws, for enhancing the welfare and living standards of workers and their families.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Labour Day, said that the working class was playing a key role in the economy and development of the country so today was the day to recognize their role and contribution.

International Labour Day was observed in memory of the massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police Department shot and killed ten unarmed demonstrators in Chicago, on May 30, 1937. The incident took place during the Little Steel strike in the United States.