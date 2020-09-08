(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Department of Education of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized an online seminar to celebrate International Literacy Day 2020.

International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that exist within our own local communities as well as, globally.

It is an annual celebration by UNESCO to highlight global needs of literacy with its mission of literacy for everyone and everywhere. This year the theme of International Literacy Day 2020 was, "Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond, the role of educators and changing pedagogies".

Vice-Chancellor, Malir University of Science and Technology Karachi Prof. Dr. Shahida Sajjad delivered an insightful speech on Online Learning Innovations- Converting threats into opportunities.

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said in his message that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is one of the leading institutions of higher education in the country. We believe in quality education and equip our graduates with modern knowledge, reasoning, life skills with futuristic vision and wisdom.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur focuses on research and development to address academic as well as societal issues. During the outbreak of COVID-19, the university set an example of online teaching by using modern technologies and apps, the developed our own Learning Management System (LMS), organized training workshops for the faculty. The Vice-Chancellor further said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is determined to impart quality education and academic excellence through collaboration and linkage with international universities and institutions of Higher Education. Currently, we have collaboration with more than 100 national and international universities and professional organizations.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain, Chairman, Department of Education and his team on organizing this seminar. Prof. Dr Akhtar Ali, Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr Nasreen Akhtar, Chairperson, Department of Special Education, Faculty members and students of the Department of Education participated in the event.