Int'l Literacy Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Literacy Day will be observed on Setptember 8, to highlight the importance of literacy in areas particularly health and education.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and its partners promoted the day to underline the significance of literacy for healthy societies, with a strong emphasis on epidemics and communicable diseases including HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

According to UNESCO, about 774 million adults lack the minimum literacy skills. One in five adults is still not literate and two-thirds of them are women.

About 75 million children are out-of-school and many more attend irregularly or drop out.

In countries all over the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom, the day raises people's awareness of and concern for literacy problems within their own communities.

News reports issue special supplements about the concerns for low literacy levels, while discussion forums, seminars and walks would be held to commemorate the day.

Other activities include literacy day projects, particularly with regard to technology and literature, which are promoted by various organizations including reading associations.

