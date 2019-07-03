UrduPoint.com
Int'l Market To Open For Pakistan After Signing IMF: Hamad Azhar

Minister of State for Revenue, Muhammad Hamad Azhar on Tuesday said the doors of international market would open up after signing of loan agreement with international monetary fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):Minister of State for Revenue, Muhammad Hamad Azhar on Tuesday said the doors of international market would open up after signing of loan agreement with international monetary fund (IMF).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would achieve the tax target set for the next fiscal year.

Expressing hope, he said the foreign reserves of Pakistan would be in double digit next year.

We have a programe with Asian Development Bank (ADB), under which, a state-of-the-art, transit and cargo facility would be provided at the borders of Torkham and Chaman, he added.

A central asian route leading to Gwadar was also going to open in next few months, he said.

In replying to a question, he said Pakistan's foreign policy was moving in right direction as we were enjoying good relations with Middle East and other countries.

To another question, the state minister for revenue claimed that the current account deficit had been reduced to 30 percent.

About PTI's amnesty scheme, he said the response was very good and a large number of people got benefit from this scheme.

