ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors Charlie Bilello has said prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities witnessed massive increase at international market during last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, he said the price of natural gas increased 87%, heating oil 82%, Gasoline 80%, WTI Crude, 69%, Brent Crude 60%, Sugar,58%, Coffee 47%, Corn 46%, Copper 42%, Cotton 42%, Soybeans 33%, Wheat 28%, Platinum 10% and Palladium 6%.

Similarly, prices of gold, silver and lumber witnessed 7 %, 13 % and 18 % decrease respectively during the said period.