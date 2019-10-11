UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Media Covering Hong Kong Protests But Ignoring Kashmir's Human Rights Crisis: PM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Int'l media covering Hong Kong protests but ignoring Kashmir's human rights crisis: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday raised question over the apathy of international media for continuously ignoring the human rights issue of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), and on the other hand giving headlines to the Hong Kong protests.

"I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJ&K," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said IOJ&K was an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900,000 troops imposing a siege on eight million Kashmiris.

"For over two months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned including entire spectrum of political leadership plus children, and it is a growing humanitarian crisis," he said.

He mentioned that in IOJ&K, around 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed over 30 years fighting for their right to self-determination as committed to them by the international community through UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Hong Kong Jammu Media Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 11, 2019 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

9 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

10 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

11 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.