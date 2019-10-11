(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday raised question over the apathy of international media for continuously ignoring the human rights issue of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), and on the other hand giving headlines to the Hong Kong protests.

"I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJ&K," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan said IOJ&K was an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900,000 troops imposing a siege on eight million Kashmiris.

"For over two months with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned including entire spectrum of political leadership plus children, and it is a growing humanitarian crisis," he said.

He mentioned that in IOJ&K, around 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed over 30 years fighting for their right to self-determination as committed to them by the international community through UN Security Council resolutions.