UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Media Is Opening Eyes On Atrocities In Kashmir

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

Int'l media is opening eyes on atrocities in Kashmir

Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam, Friday said that international media had started now to highlight the atrocities being committed by the Indian Army in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam, Friday said that international media had started now to highlight the atrocities being committed by the Indian Army in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had to take the international community into confidence on the recent Indian propaganda against Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motives have now been exposed at world-level. Pakistan is raising voice for the Kashmiris on every international forum, he added.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Modi was unleashing the state sponsored terrorism on innocent Kashmiris and killing them for no reason. The Kashmiris were passing through the toughest time of the history of last 70 years.

He said, no one in the world is unaware any more, about the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and also against the minorities living in other parts of India.

Pakistan will keep on exposing the real face of Indian government at every possible level, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Army Narendra Modi Jammu Media Government

Recent Stories

Chilled, dry weather expected in most parts of cou ..

56 seconds ago

Tokyo shares close lower as investors take profits ..

57 seconds ago

In sickness and in health: mass wedding defies vir ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Build Telescope Capable of Detecting Sig ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiri peoples' struggle is destined to success ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Super League kicks off on Feb 20

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.