ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Syed Fakhar Imam, Friday said that international media had started now to highlight the atrocities being committed by the Indian Army in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had to take the international community into confidence on the recent Indian propaganda against Pakistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motives have now been exposed at world-level. Pakistan is raising voice for the Kashmiris on every international forum, he added.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Modi was unleashing the state sponsored terrorism on innocent Kashmiris and killing them for no reason. The Kashmiris were passing through the toughest time of the history of last 70 years.

He said, no one in the world is unaware any more, about the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and also against the minorities living in other parts of India.

Pakistan will keep on exposing the real face of Indian government at every possible level, he said.