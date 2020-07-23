Int’l media visits LoC to interact with Indian CFV victims

(@fidahassanain)

The international media have interacted with victims of Indian continued ceasefire violations (CFVs) and witnessed the situation along the LoC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) People living along the Line of Control expressed great admiration for the population across the LoC for fighting for their freedom and braving the brutalities of Indian occupying forces.

During interaction with the international media which visited Line of Control at Chirikot Sector, they also expressed their love for brave Kashmiris and hoped that people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will taste the freedom sooner.

It was shown areas in Poonch sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civil population with heavy weapons, mortars and even using cluster ammunition in various sectors of LoC against all international conventions.

The international media was also shown the Indians surveillance grid and obstacle system along the LOC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4 kms from LoC. It also witnessed military posts deployed along LoC eyeball to eyeball.

The innocent people targeted by Indian troops included women and children expressed their confidence in Pak Army for giving befitting response to Indian unprovoked fire.