UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int’l Media Visits LoC To Interact With Indian CFV Victims

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:27 PM

Int’l media visits LoC to interact with Indian CFV victims

The international media have interacted with victims of Indian continued ceasefire violations (CFVs) and witnessed the situation along the LoC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) People living along the Line of Control expressed great admiration for the population across the LoC for fighting for their freedom and braving the brutalities of Indian occupying forces.

During interaction with the international media which visited Line of Control at Chirikot Sector, they also expressed their love for brave Kashmiris and hoped that people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will taste the freedom sooner.

The international media also interacted with victims of Indian continued ceasefire violations (CFVs) and witnessed the situation along the LoC.

It was shown areas in Poonch sector towards Indian side from where Indian troops deliberately target civil population with heavy weapons, mortars and even using cluster ammunition in various sectors of LoC against all international conventions.

The international media was also shown the Indians surveillance grid and obstacle system along the LOC having depth of anti-infiltration grid 3-4 kms from LoC. It also witnessed military posts deployed along LoC eyeball to eyeball.

The innocent people targeted by Indian troops included women and children expressed their confidence in Pak Army for giving befitting response to Indian unprovoked fire.

Related Topics

India Fire Army Jammu Women Media All From Love

Recent Stories

LHC to hear bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif in mon ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Rev ..

31 minutes ago

Asad Umar says Rs.194b distributed among 16.9 mln ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to Coronavirus duri ..

57 minutes ago

Afghan President commends OIC’s efforts for peac ..

1 hour ago

The OIC General Secretariat holds a virtual meetin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.