Int'l Migrants Day To Be Marked On Dec18

11 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Int'l Migrants Day to be marked on Dec18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :International Migrants Day will be marked on December 18 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to recognize the efforts, contributions, and rights of migrants worldwide.

Each year the UN invites governments, organizations, and individuals to observe International Migrants Day by distributing information on the human rights and migrants' fundamental freedoms.

People are also invited to share their experiences and contribute to design action plans to ensure their protection.

Many organizations celebrate the day through various activities to alert the general public with facts about migrants, problems with human trafficking, the lives of migrant workers' children, the plight of refugees, and ways to combat racism.

Special films and documentaries about migrants are also being screened or broadcast on this day.

