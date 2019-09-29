UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 12:00 PM

Int'l moot calls for effective measures for early childhood care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The 3rd International moot called for making effective measures both at the official and private level for Early Childhood Care and Development ECD).  This will help to achieve the targets of quality education and to ensure positive growth of the young generation, speakers said at concluding session.    The event was jointly organized by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Rupani Foundation, Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood and Karakoram International University, Gilgit Baltistan, said a press release issued here Sunday.

  While presiding over the concluding session, Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia - Ul- Qayyum said the University will allocate sufficient fund in its next budget for promotion of ECD and will provide every possible support to the government as well to Rupani Foundation and other co-partners for achieving the ultimate target of establishing a prosperous and healthy society and better growth of children at their early stage' He also apprised about the consistent efforts of the AIOU projecting quality and meaningful education at all level and enable the young generation to effectively take part in the country's socio-economic development.

  Joint Educational Adviser, Ministry of Education and Professional Training Prof. Muhammad Rafiq Tahir who was the key-note speaker said the conference's recommendations could support building a national policy on early childhood care.

He said, the government was moving fast towards the destination, ensuring proper brought of children.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

