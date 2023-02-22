ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Fourth International Conference on Early Childhood Development (ECD) commenced at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday with an emphasis on developing a comprehensive plan for ECD.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood presided over the inaugural session, while Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed was the chief guest.

This conference is being organized by the Faculty of Education AIOU in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, UNICEF, World Health Organization, Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Save the Children, Shifa Foundation, Sightsaver, Aga Khan Foundation, and Aga Khan University.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that there was a special focus on higher education and professional education in Pakistan but early childhood education was being neglected.

He said that in 2007, the Ministry of Planning and Development took steps in this direction to promote ECD across the country.

He said that in this national cause, Allama Iqbal Open University and various organizations including Rupani Foundation and Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood were playing a vital role.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that a proper plan should be devised for the care and education of children.

This conference on ECD is commendable and he appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders and organizers.

VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that the recommendations of this conference would help the government in formulating a practical policy.

He said that AIOU would continue the initiatives and activities to advance the mission of Early Child Development.

He said that the foundation stone of the ECD center building would be laid tomorrow in AIOU to provide a good foundation for the education of children.

Khadija Khan, CEO of Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, explained the objectives and background of the international conference on ECD.

Chairman Rupani Foundation, Nasruddin Rupani said that our foundation had established ECD centers across the country, from which thousands had graduated so far.

He said that with the help of the Ministry of Education and AIOU, the Early Childhood Development Network would be completed.

Dr. Nazir Ahmed explained in detail the services of the Ministry of Planning and Development for ECD.

Other speakers of the conference included Country Representative of UNICEF, Abdullah Fadil, Country Representative of World Health Organization, Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Dean Aga Khan University, Dr. Adil Haider, Country Director Save the Children, Muhammad Khurram Gondal, Executive Director, Shifa Foundation, Dr. Khadija Azhar, Country Director Sightsaver Pakistan, Manza Gilani and Senior Advisor, Center of Excellence AIOU, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir.