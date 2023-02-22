UrduPoint.com

Int'l Moot Emphasizes Need To Develop Comprehensive Plan For ECD In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Int'l moot emphasizes need to develop comprehensive plan for ECD in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Fourth International Conference on Early Childhood Development (ECD) commenced at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday with an emphasis on developing a comprehensive plan for ECD.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood presided over the inaugural session, while Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed was the chief guest.

This conference is being organized by the Faculty of Education AIOU in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, UNICEF, World Health Organization, Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Save the Children, Shifa Foundation, Sightsaver, Aga Khan Foundation, and Aga Khan University.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that there was a special focus on higher education and professional education in Pakistan but early childhood education was being neglected.

He said that in 2007, the Ministry of Planning and Development took steps in this direction to promote ECD across the country.

He said that in this national cause, Allama Iqbal Open University and various organizations including Rupani Foundation and Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood were playing a vital role.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that a proper plan should be devised for the care and education of children.

This conference on ECD is commendable and he appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders and organizers.

VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that the recommendations of this conference would help the government in formulating a practical policy.

He said that AIOU would continue the initiatives and activities to advance the mission of Early Child Development.

He said that the foundation stone of the ECD center building would be laid tomorrow in AIOU to provide a good foundation for the education of children.

Khadija Khan, CEO of Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, explained the objectives and background of the international conference on ECD.

Chairman Rupani Foundation, Nasruddin Rupani said that our foundation had established ECD centers across the country, from which thousands had graduated so far.

He said that with the help of the Ministry of Education and AIOU, the Early Childhood Development Network would be completed.

Dr. Nazir Ahmed explained in detail the services of the Ministry of Planning and Development for ECD.

Other speakers of the conference included Country Representative of UNICEF, Abdullah Fadil, Country Representative of World Health Organization, Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Dean Aga Khan University, Dr. Adil Haider, Country Director Save the Children, Muhammad Khurram Gondal, Executive Director, Shifa Foundation, Dr. Khadija Azhar, Country Director Sightsaver Pakistan, Manza Gilani and Senior Advisor, Center of Excellence AIOU, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Nasir Alliance Mukhtar Ahmed Allama Iqbal Open University HEC All From Government

Recent Stories

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT a ..

EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

2 minutes ago
 realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

18 minutes ago
 PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

52 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.