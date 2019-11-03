(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A first-ever international conference on 'Comparative Arabic Literature' will be held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on November 21.

Foreign scholars and academicians will be from Egypt, Syria, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and some other countries.

Besides this, there will be a big number of participants from home, representing Universities, academia and some religious institutions, said the AIOU's Dean Arabic and Islamic Studies Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashimi on Sunday.

The conference, he said has been convened in the line with the vision of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, who wished promoting maximum interaction with the foreign countries to take a common position on the matters relating Islamic values and culture.

It has a special significance, as it is being arranged on the occasion of 'Rabi-Ul-Awwal'.

The topics to be discussed during the two-day event include influence of the Arabic literature on Pakistani local culture and inter-cultural influence of different literature on the human society.

The conference is being arranged by the University's department of Arabic. It is part of the series of the events, being arranged by the University to promote Islamic studies, in light of Quranic teachings and Seerat-un-Nabi.