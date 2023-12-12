Open Menu

Int’l Moot On Arabic Novel Starts Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A two-day international conference on “Modern Trends in The Arabic Novel in the 2nd Half of the 20th Century” will kick-off on Wednesday (Today) in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

According to AIOU, the conference will take place on December 13 and 14, and more than 50 international scholars have submitted their papers to participate. Out of these, 13 papers have been selected for presentation.

The opening session of the conference will commence at 10:00 a.m. on December 13, and it will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi, will explain the aims and objectives of the conference.

There will be two parallel sessions held simultaneously on both days. Dr. Hashmi believes that this conference will be a milestone in the promotion of Arabic.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has emphasized that Arabic is the language of the Holy Quran and it is very broad and sweet. Therefore, every Pakistani should learn it.

