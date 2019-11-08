UrduPoint.com
Int'l Moot On Baba Fareed And Guru Nanak On December 11 Held At Punjab University

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:32 PM

Punjab University (PU) Department of Punjabi would organise a two-day international conference on Baba Fareed and Baba Guru Nanak on Dec 11-12, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Punjabi would organise a two-day international conference on Baba Fareed and Baba Guru Nanak on Dec 11-12, 2019.

This was announced by chairperson, Punjabi Department PU Prof Dr Nabeela Rehman, during a pre-conference session at the Old Campus PU here on Friday.

Faculty members and students from Punjabi Department were present.

Dr Nabeela briefed the media on the international conference and said that the inaugural session of conference would be held on Dec 11, 2019 at Old Campus while the second session will be held at Al Raazi Hall.

She said a mehfil-e-mushaira will also be held on Dec 12, 2019 at Faisal Auditorium, adding that a large number of scholars from various parts of the world will attend the conference.

