UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Moot On Childhood To Be Held On Sept: 25

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Int'l moot on childhood to be held on Sept: 25

The 3rd international conference on Early Childhood Development (ECD) will take place here on September 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The 3rd international conference on Early Childhood Development (ECD) will take place here on September 25.

It will discuss new trends and opportunities for healthy growth of the new generation at its early age.

The theme of the conference will be The promise of Early Child Development-Investing in the Early Years.

The event is being organized by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Ministry of Planning, Development and the Karakoram International University.Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum will preside.

An exhibition�of workable ECD Models will also be arranged on the occasion. It will focus on multi-sector approach to promote holistic ECD from birth to 8 years in the country.

The conference is expected bring together around 500 participants from home and abroad, including legislators and policymakers, responsible for health, nutrition, child protection, education and social welfare, ECD experts.

According to Dean Education, Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the participants will�deliberate on draft policies and legislation to evolve an integrated, multi-sector approach.

The proposed event will provide a forum to Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.

The conference will envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of ECCE keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.

�It is also aimed at appraising latest trends and address challenges in Early Childhood Care and Education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Nasir Alliance Allama Iqbal Open University September Event From

Recent Stories

Mariyum Aurangzeb statements living example of 'da ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Advised Against Visiting Scotland at Risk ..

2 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives in-principle appro ..

2 minutes ago

Several People Injured in Arms Depot Blasts in Occ ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Warns of Nuclear W ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.