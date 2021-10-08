UrduPoint.com

Int'l Moot On "Earthquake Engineering" Calls For Adopting New Construction Methods To Control Risk

The first one-day International virtual conference on "Recent Advances in Civil and Earthquake Engineering (ICCEE-2021), Making Resilient Infrastructures" Friday emphasized on application of modern design construction methods to control risk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The first one-day International virtual conference on "Recent Advances in Civil and Earthquake Engineering (ICCEE-2021), Making Resilient Infrastructures" Friday emphasized on application of modern design construction methods to control risk.

The international and local scholars urged the civil engineers to communicate the solutions with regard to earthquakes risks in future for disaster-resilient societies.

The conference was organized by the Department of Civil Engineering, held here at University of Engineer and Technology under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Irshad, Chairman Civil Engineering.

Addressing the inaugural session, the chief guest Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said, UET Peshawar is privileged to actively contributing in developing the National Building Code of Pakistan in 2007 and establishing the standards in coordination with Government authorities.

Presently, he said, UET Peshawar was actively involved in developing the Building Code of Pakistan (2021) and produced the seismic zoning map for Pakistan for the upcoming new code.

He appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Muhammad Irshad for making concerted efforts in conducting the conference that was aimed to focus on current research and best practices in the areas of seismology and earthquake engineering, structural engineering, geotechnical engineering, transportation Engineering, water resources engineering, environmental engineering, civil engineering materials and infrastructure engineering.

Prof Irshad briefed the participants on the objectives of conference with special focus on 8th October 2005 earthquake that caused a colossal damage to the infrastructure and human lives in Pakistan.

He said, the Department of Civil Engineering has been very active in multiple directions to serve the country from developing seismic based building codes for Pakistan, to applied research targeted towards earthquake resistant designs with aim to build safe structures in Pakistan.

The conference brought together leading academic scientists and researchers to share views on latest trends and practical challenges in the field of civil engineering.

Prof Dr Tim Sullivan from University of Canterbury, New Zealand and Dr Ketrin Beyer from Peking University, Beijing, China also addressed the opening session.

Several other speakers from Italy, Canada, Switzerland, Iran, Hong Kong, and Japan also spoke in six parallel sessions during the conference.

Prof Dr Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Allied Science, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, Prof Dr Amjad Naseer, Prof Dr Khan Shahzada, Prof Dr Rawid Khan, Prof Dr Muhammad Javed, Professors Civil Engineering Department and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

