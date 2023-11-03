Int’l moot on Islamic finance concludes in AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) A three-day international conference on "Advancing Islamic Finance" at Allama Iqbal Open University concluded with 10 recommendations, including the publication of a research journal of Islamic Finance, organizing conference on Islamic Finance regularly, collaborating with national and international institutions for the promotion of Islamic finance, designing courses and degree programs in Islamic finance.

These recommendations were presented by the conference Secretary, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman. The closing ceremony was presided over by the Dean of, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, while Prof. Dr. Mufti Zubair Usmani from Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, and Sahibzada Muhammad Qamarul Haq from Jamia Muhammadi Sharif Chiniot, were the special guests.

Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi said that Faculty of Arabic carries a unique identity for organizing conferences, seminars and, academic and intellectual events, but this was our first experience on Islamic finance, which was a successful joint effort.

On this occasion, he announced that an international conference on Arabic would be held in December on World Arabic Day.

Dr Hashmi added that I now announce the approval of two recommendations, one is that the conference on Islamic Finance will be organized annually in AIOU and other is that the Islamabad Journal of Islamic Finance will be published before next year's conference.

Dr Hashmi said, "we are very grateful for the guidance and support of Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood during the conference."

Dr Mufti Zubair Usmani said that the subject of Islamic finance has now spread all over the world, and scientific and practical work is being done all over the world.

Traditional financial systems have failed, so the world is moving towards another system, which is the system of Allah, and for this, we must work together. Sahibzada Muhammad Qamarul Haq said that holding a conference on Islamic finance at Allama Iqbal Open University has lit the lamp of hope for the betterment of the Islamic finance system.