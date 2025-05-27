Int’l moot on Quality Teacher Education concludes at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The two-day international conference on the theme of Quality Teacher Education concluded successfully here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday.

Vice Chancellor of the university and Chairman of NACTE, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood was the chief guest, while Professor Dr. Qazi Waseem, Vice Chancellor of Karachi Metropolitan University, was the guest of honor. Other notable speakers included Professor Dr. Sajid Ali from Aga Khan University, Dr. Shamsa Aziz, Secretary of NACTE, and Dr. Naveed Sultana, Chairperson of the Secondary Teacher Education Department at the Open University.

In his address, Dr. Nasir Mahmood described teacher training as a cornerstone of national intellectual and academic development, and praised the organization of the conference as a commendable academic effort. He expressed gratitude to the organizers, education experts, partner institutions, and all participants for their key roles in making this academic gathering a success.

Dr. Mahmood emphasized that teacher education is fundamental to the intellectual and academic growth of any nation and that such scholarly forums play a vital role in making the process more effective.

Dr. Qazi Waseem highlighted that bringing together more than 250 education experts was a major achievement, and noted that the conference significantly contributed to the development of quality and contemporary teacher education programs.

The conference included parallel sessions and panel discussions that covered key topics such as teacher education, curriculum, licensing, career development, and policy-making. The event was organized by the Secondary Teacher Education Department of the university in collaboration with the National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Sponsors of the conference included Global Partnership for Education (GPE-KIX), College of Education – Ziauddin University, Virtual University, University of Gujrat, and Sarhad University. All partner institutions deserve appreciation and congratulations for this successful initiative, which will undoubtedly serve as a milestone in promoting quality education.