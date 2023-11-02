KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Society of Robotic Surgeons and SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) are jointly organizing a seminar on Saturday to explore new avenues for achieving more success in the world of robotic surgery.

The seminar also intends to apprise the medical profession abreast with the latest cutting-edge technology and extend its benefit to those who need it, said a statement on Thursday.

The moot is expecting the attendance of some eminent robotic surgeons from many parts of the world including UK, Australia, India, and the host country.

Robotic surgery is the latest technology that has ushered in the world of surgical sciences with rapid popularity due to several advantages it holds in its fold.

Keyhole incisions, minimal blood loss, shorter stay in hospital are few salient which have greatly contributed in the popularity of new surgery.

Apart from the developed world robotic technology has gained momentum in many developing countries.

SIUT which offers free treatment to its patients has maintained that investment in technology has been made keeping in view of its own economics.

Initial investment in robotic surgical technology will go a long way in achieving more milestones by adoption of technology in other multiple disciplines.

SIUT launched its robotic surgery program in 2017 by sharing with Civil Hospital Karachi and laid a strong foundation of expertise and skills. So far over 2000 procedures have been carried out at SIUT.

Based upon its success the SIUT extended its road map of success in its institutional network across the Sindh province where 200 robotic surgeries have been performed.

A steadfast commitment to innovation and overall well-being of the SIUT stands as a beacon of hope in revolutionizing surgical care and shaping a much better quality of life and healthier future for the population at large.