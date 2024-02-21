Int’l Mother Language Day Being Observed Today
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) International Mother Language Day is being observed on Wednesday to promote cultural and linguistic diversity.
The theme this year is “ "Multilingual education is a pillar of intergenerational learning".
International Mother Language Day was proclaimed by the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 1999.
The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. The UN General Assembly welcomed the proclamation of the day in its resolution of 2002.
