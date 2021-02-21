UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Mother Language Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Int'l Mother Language Day observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Mother Language Day was also observed here with an aim to promote the awareness of language, cultural diversity and multilingualism.

In this regard, a conference was jointly organized by Punjab Arts Council and Pothohari Literary Society to mark the occasion.

The special guest of the conference was Chairman Pakistan academy of letters Prof. Dr. Yusuf Kushk. Naseem Sehar, Akhtar Raza Salimi, Naveed Malik, Rehman Hafeez, Ehsan Faisal, Rashid Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Rafique participated in the conference as the guest of honor.

Farid Zahid, Chairman, Pothohari Literary Society, presided over the conference. The literary conference consisted of three parts, which included a literary session, the unveiling of new Pothohari books and a poetry recital.

While addressing the conference, Chairman Literary academies of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Yusuf Kushk said that mother tongue is the pride of nations. We should talk to each other in our mother tongues.

The mother tongue is an important means of transmitting the culture of any country to others. Every developed country in the world has flourished by adopting its mother tongue. Criticizing the young generation, Dr. Yusuf Kushk said that today's Children find it difficult to speak in their mother tongue. We should emphasize on teaching local literature to the younger generation. Finally, they have appealed to the government to take more steps for the promotion of mother tongue.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Young Rashid Tongue Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality joins UAE Innovates 2021 activi ..

11 minutes ago

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

26 minutes ago

Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests gl ..

26 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans ..

31 minutes ago

SEDD closes two establishments for violating preve ..

41 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2021

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.