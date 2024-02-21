Open Menu

Int’l Mother Language Day Observed Across The Globe

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe

International Mother Language Day was observed all over the world including Pakistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) International Mother Language Day was observed all over the world including Pakistan on Wednesday.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the Federal capital, highlighting the importance of the regional languages of Pakistan.

A walk was arranged from Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat to the National Press Club Islamabad.

People from all walks of life, including academia, civil society, and media, participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants called for the usage of mother languages in educational curriculum, parliament, media, and the judiciary.

They said Pakistan was a culturally diverse country and every culture needs to be protected and promoted at the state level.

The day was observed to promote linguistic and cultural diversity as well as to protect and promote mother languages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Parliament Civil Society Media All From

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by ..

Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hydera ..

Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24

3 minutes ago
 Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation

Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation

4 minutes ago
 Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony ..

Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children

4 minutes ago
 Public complaints to be redressed on priority basi ..

Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner

4 minutes ago
South Africa sets general election for May 29

South Africa sets general election for May 29

20 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

20 minutes ago
 International Mother Language Day observed in Lark ..

International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed A ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..

21 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist N ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji

21 minutes ago
 Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletic ..

Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan