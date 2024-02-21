Int’l Mother Language Day Observed Across The Globe
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM
International Mother Language Day was observed all over the world including Pakistan on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) International Mother Language Day was observed all over the world including Pakistan on Wednesday.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the Federal capital, highlighting the importance of the regional languages of Pakistan.
A walk was arranged from Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat to the National Press Club Islamabad.
People from all walks of life, including academia, civil society, and media, participated in the walk.
Speaking on the occasion, the participants called for the usage of mother languages in educational curriculum, parliament, media, and the judiciary.
They said Pakistan was a culturally diverse country and every culture needs to be protected and promoted at the state level.
The day was observed to promote linguistic and cultural diversity as well as to protect and promote mother languages.
Recent Stories
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala3 minutes ago
-
SFA inaugurates Food Testing Lab in Tando Jam3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 243 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children4 minutes ago
-
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday20 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana21 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with bereaved family of m ..21 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji21 minutes ago
-
Body found near Akram wah canal21 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections20 minutes ago