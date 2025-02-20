Int’l Mother Language Day To Be Marked On Feb 21
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the world, the "International Mother Language Day (Maan Boli ka Alimi Din)" will be observed on February 21 (tomorrow) with the theme "Silver Jubilee Celebration of International Mother Language Day".
On this occasion, different events and seminars would be held to commemorate this day.
In this regard, the Indus Culture Forum also schedules an event from 21-23 February in the Pakistan National Council of Arts' auditorium with the title “Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival 2025”.
An inaugural ceremony of the festival will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the PNCA.
The event will be featured with keynote speeches by eminent scholars and writers, etc.
ICF member, Munawar Memon, said that the diversity of languages in Pakistan is something we all cherish and take pride in. We are passionate about speaking these languages and promoting them further. In this spirit, the Indus Cultural Forum organizes an annual literary festival celebrating the richness of these native languages.
This day recognizes the importance of our native languages in shaping our identity, connecting us to our culture, and expressing ourselves freely.
Speaking our mother tongue helps us feel comfortable and confident.
Recent Stories
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Emergency Board meeting held2 minutes ago
-
15 criminals netted2 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day to be marked on Feb 212 minutes ago
-
US consul general visits Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to release 120 PTI activists in Nov 26 riots case2 minutes ago
-
Association for artists 'Fankar Ghar' launched12 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to control forest fire12 minutes ago
-
Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway project back on track: Ahsan Iqbal12 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation & book festival at MC Middle School Khanewal22 minutes ago
-
Readers College for Women wins inter-collegiate tug-of-war championship22 minutes ago
-
11 Power pilferers nabbed22 minutes ago
-
"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" cultural festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage32 minutes ago