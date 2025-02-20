Open Menu

Int’l Mother Language Day To Be Marked On Feb 21

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Int’l Mother Language Day to be marked on Feb 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the world, the "International Mother Language Day (Maan Boli ka Alimi Din)" will be observed on February 21 (tomorrow) with the theme "Silver Jubilee Celebration of International Mother Language Day".

On this occasion, different events and seminars would be held to commemorate this day.

In this regard, the Indus Culture Forum also schedules an event from 21-23 February in the Pakistan National Council of Arts' auditorium with the title “Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival 2025”.

An inaugural ceremony of the festival will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the PNCA.

The event will be featured with keynote speeches by eminent scholars and writers, etc.

ICF member, Munawar Memon, said that the diversity of languages in Pakistan is something we all cherish and take pride in. We are passionate about speaking these languages and promoting them further. In this spirit, the Indus Cultural Forum organizes an annual literary festival celebrating the richness of these native languages.

This day recognizes the importance of our native languages in shaping our identity, connecting us to our culture, and expressing ourselves freely.

Speaking our mother tongue helps us feel comfortable and confident.

