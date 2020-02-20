International Mother Language Day will be marked on February 21 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan with a pledge to promote and preserve mother language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :International Mother Language Day will be marked on February 21 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan with a pledge to promote and preserve mother language.

Different public and private departments will arrange activities including seminars, discussion programmes, festivals and cultural activities to highlight the importance of mother language.

In Federal capital, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is arranging Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival commencing from February 21 to 23.

The event will feature parallel sessions with speakers from diverse fields, dialogues, music, exhibitions and other activities during the three day festival.

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad will also host an event to mark International Mother Language Day.

Lok Virsa is holding an event on February 21 at the Museum Hall, on the occasion of International Mother Languages Day.

The panelists will have discussion on "Contemporary Challenges for the preservation and the Promotion of Pakistani Languages".

Different private and public educational institutions are arranging activities to educate the students about the importance of mother languages.

February 21 is International Mother Language Day declared by UNESCO in 1999 to celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Events, workshops and even tweets on this date promote awareness.

On this Great Martyrs' Day, people of Bangladesh pay homage to the martyrs who lost their lives during their demonstration on this day in 1952 for establishment of Bengali as one of the state languages of the country.

People around the world have been observing this same day to create awareness about the linguistic rights of minorities after UNESCO declared this day as the International Mother Language Day in 1999.