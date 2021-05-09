ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :International Mother's Day marked on Sunday across the globe including Pakistan, this day an important occasion that falls on the second Sunday of May every year.

As such, it does not have a fixed date, and this year celebrated on May 9.

Talking to APP, a student Asjad Wasi said,"Mothers deserve to be celebrated every day".

Their tireless contributions towards the family, many sacrifices made by them are worthy of a mention and acknowledgement,he added.

He said ,"Mother's Day, as such, comes as a reminder to think about mothers, and mother-like figures in our life, who inspire us every day, and make us want to be better people.

" Due to the pandemic Covid-19 few events was held to celebrate Mother's day whereas many outlets offered sales to celebrate Mother's day.

