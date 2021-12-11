(@FahadShabbir)

International Mountain Day celebrations was held in Nagar with the support of UNDP GLOF II

International Mountain Day was celebrated in Nagar by GLOF-II project in collaboration with various line departments of Gilgit Baltistan. The theme for this year's mountain day is 'Sustainable Mountain Tourism', which was embedded in all activities conducted by the project in the valley.

The series of events kicked off with glacier clean-up campaign at Rakaposhi Viewpoint, which is an important tourist hotspot in Nagar. There is a huge influx of tourists in this area, for being the viewpoint of one of 27th highest peak in the world and 12th highest in Pakistan. The activity of glacier clean-up entailed cleaning up of the glacier stream and its surrounding environment measuring up to 2 KM. Dustbins were also installed in surrounding areas of the viewpoint for effective waste management to curtail the garbage generated due to tourist influx. The sets of three waste bins (10 sets in total) include two recyclable bins and one general waste bin which will be marked with their respective colours to educate public on the need for waste segregation.

The event was graced by several government dignitaries including Chief Secretary GB Muhammad Asif, Minister Finance GB Javed Ali Manwa, IGP GB Saeed Wazir, Mr Ayub Waziri, Member GBLA, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Ibrar Husssain, Secretary Home and Prisons Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Secretary Forest and Wildlife Syed Sumair Ahmed, DC Nagar, Commissioner Gilgit Division, DG GBDMA, CEO GBRSP and several other high government officials.

The guests of workshop linked Mountain Tourism with protecting the ecology and preserving the mountain landscapes to ensure tourism's long-term growth and sustainability in GB. The officials urged locals and tourists to care for the beauty and uniqueness of these mountain valleys and promote a positive picture of GB's mountain communities, who provide an example of firmness and resilience to entire Pakistan.