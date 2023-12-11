Int’l mountain day observed; KP witness influx of 15.7mln tourists in 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department on Monday observed International Mountain Day and reported that over 15.7 million tourists visited the hilly tourist resorts in the province from January 1st to December 10, 2023.

It said that most of the tourists visited Galiyat this year however, the influx of foreign tourists was reported from district Chitral, adding that 5,761,505 tourists including 232 foreigners visited Galiyat this year.

Similarly, 4,710,563 tourists including 897 foreigners visited Naran – Naran-Kaghan Valley, 3344265 tourists including 536 foreigners visited Malam Jabba, 1,309,070 tourists including 393 foreigners visited Dir Upper, 550,361 tourists including 1647 foreigners visited Chitral Lower 36,675 tourists including 789 visited Chitral Upper.

The data of tourists was recorded by the KITE project of the Tourism Department.