Open Menu

Int’l Mountain Day Observed; KP Witness Influx Of 15.7mln Tourists In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Int’l mountain day observed; KP witness influx of 15.7mln tourists in 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department on Monday observed International Mountain Day and reported that over 15.7 million tourists visited the hilly tourist resorts in the province from January 1st to December 10, 2023.

It said that most of the tourists visited Galiyat this year however, the influx of foreign tourists was reported from district Chitral, adding that 5,761,505 tourists including 232 foreigners visited Galiyat this year.

Similarly, 4,710,563 tourists including 897 foreigners visited Naran – Naran-Kaghan Valley, 3344265 tourists including 536 foreigners visited Malam Jabba, 1,309,070 tourists including 393 foreigners visited Dir Upper, 550,361 tourists including 1647 foreigners visited Chitral Lower 36,675 tourists including 789 visited Chitral Upper.

The data of tourists was recorded by the KITE project of the Tourism Department.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Dir Upper January December From Million

Recent Stories

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

6 minutes ago
 Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

21 minutes ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

26 minutes ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

4 hours ago
Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 days ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 days ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan