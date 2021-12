(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :International Mountain Day will be marked on December 11 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan which aims to draw attention to the important roles that mountainous regions play in water and food supply.

International Mountain Day commemorates the role in which mountains play in providing food, water, and recreation.

Various activities would also organized on and around International Mountain Day. These aim to increase awareness of and knowledge around the role of mountains and mountainous regions amongst the general population and professionals.

Particular examples of events are: book fairs; symposia; themed lectures for students; workshops and press events. Mountaineering and explorations societies may hold lectures and social events on or around December 11.

The International Year of Mountains was held in 2002 and with the aim of raising awareness and triggering action on issues relating to sustainable mountain development.