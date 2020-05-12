SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sukkur acknowledged the services of nurses on International Nurses Day, said a press release here on Tuesday.

The PMA on this special day salute nurses of Pakistan for bravely fighting against coronavirus as frontline soldiers like their colleagues, doctors and paramedics.

They said "Nursing community has risked themselves to save the lives of others, especially against the worldwide coronavirus epidemic they are proving that even in the most difficult of circumstances nurses are always vigilant and on duty for the service of humanity.