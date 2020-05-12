UrduPoint.com
Int'l Nurses Day Observed At DUHS

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Int'l Nurses Day observed at DUHS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Institute of Nursing and Midwifery Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) marked the International Nurses and Midwives Day here on Tuesday.

An online conference under the supervision of Professor Shehla Naeem Zafar Director Institue of Nursing and Midwifery was held in which Professor Shehlaand her team members shared their views about different challenges and current COVID-19 situation, said a press release.

The national and international speakers also spoke on the occassion via videolink and the video recorded message of Vice Chancellor DUHS Professor Dr.

Muhammad Saeed Qureshi was also played.

President Pakistan Nursing Council Afshan Nazli and Dona from spain also shared their views by video message.

Professor Shehla Naeem Zafar, Sarfraz Masih, Rukhsana Haroon, Amber Hussain, Muhammad Rehan, Rahim Jindani and Nursing Superintendent of DUHS Abdul Hakeem also spoke on the occasion and lauded the efforts of nurses, who are performing their duties in the front line during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

