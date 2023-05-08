The International Nurses Day would be marked on May 12 (Friday) here in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The International Nurses Day would be marked on May 12 (Friday) here in Sukkur.

The Nursing Institute Sukkur would hold a ceremony to in this regard at auditorium of the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur.

It is to be mentioned that the nurses around the world celebrate the International Nurses Day on May 12 each year on Florence Nightingale's birthday to raise awareness about their respective roles in global health care.