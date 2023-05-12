The International Nursing day was observed in the country like the rest of the world on Friday, May 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The International Nursing day was observed in the country like the rest of the world on Friday, May 12.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi cut the cake during his visit to the Directorate General office here.

The secretary assured the nurses that all possible resources would be utilized for the improvement of the nursing sector.

Nursing Director General Munazza Cheema appreciated the steps taken by the government for the betterment of the nursing sector. She thanked the Punjab government for record promotions of nurses in the province on the occasion of the nursing day.

Special Secretary Health Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Ashfaq and other officers were also present on the occasion.