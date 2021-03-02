FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day the sixth international online conference on value addition and innovation began at the National Textile University (NTU) here on Tuesday.

The conference was chaired by Dr Yasir Nawab, Dean school of Engineering & Technology.

The opening remarks were delivered by Dr Amjed Javid and Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain, Rector NTU, and Dr Munir Ashraf, Chairman Department of Textile Engineering Dr Usman Zubair while Dr Talha Hamdani also spoke in the online opening of the conference.

Famous professors from top ranked world universities, experts from industry and business communities delivered the precious talks besides providing guidelines for development of the textile industry.

The topics were related to challenges to the textile industry and the Covid-19 and its impacts on textile industry and fashion trends, textile based composite materials, medical textilesand sustainability in textiles.

The conference will conclude on March 3 (Wednesday).