UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Online Conference On Value Addition, Innovation Starts At NTU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Int'l online conference on value addition, innovation starts at NTU

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day the sixth international online conference on value addition and innovation began at the National Textile University (NTU) here on Tuesday.

The conference was chaired by Dr Yasir Nawab, Dean school of Engineering & Technology.

The opening remarks were delivered by Dr Amjed Javid and Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain, Rector NTU, and Dr Munir Ashraf, Chairman Department of Textile Engineering Dr Usman Zubair while Dr Talha Hamdani also spoke in the online opening of the conference.

Famous professors from top ranked world universities, experts from industry and business communities delivered the precious talks besides providing guidelines for development of the textile industry.

The topics were related to challenges to the textile industry and the Covid-19 and its impacts on textile industry and fashion trends, textile based composite materials, medical textilesand sustainability in textiles.

The conference will conclude on March 3 (Wednesday).

Related Topics

World Technology Business March Textile From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Kremlin Confirms Preparations for OPEC+ Meetings A ..

12 minutes ago

Huthi munition wounds five civilians in Saudi: sta ..

12 minutes ago

IGP orders 'departmental proceeding' against IOs s ..

12 minutes ago

PACE's Work Incomplete Without Russia - Kremlin

12 minutes ago

PTA directs cellular mobile operators to improve q ..

21 minutes ago

' Oncology Networking Academy" to be held on 5th

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.