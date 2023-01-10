UrduPoint.com

Int'l Organisations, Countries' Over $10 Bln Pledges For 4RF Implementation Commendable: Sherry Rehman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Int'l organisations, countries' over $10 bln pledges for 4RF implementation commendable: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the pledges announced by the international organisations and countries of over $10 billion for assisting the implementation of Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) implementation to steer flood rehabilitation activities was commendable.

The Minister in a series of tweets expressed her gratitude to the world community, donor agencies and development organisations for giving an overwhelming response to the International Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva that was aimed to garner cooperation for burden sharing of climate catastrophes triggered in the region due to heightened greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs).

Senator Rehman said the international partners had reiterated full support at the forum with the government of Pakistan and the United Nations at the Geneva conference. She said the finances pledged would be used for the complete rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood victims.

"The world has acknowledged the ravages of floods and climate change in Pakistan. Pakistan needed resources to rehabilitate flood victims and rebuild infrastructure and this is a great achievement of Pakistan", Senator Sherry Rehman said.

The Minister underscored that in this entire process, the continuous efforts of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres were appreciable. "After the floods, he emerged as the voice of vulnerable and affected people in Pakistan at the global level," Sherry Rehman said.

She added that the first priority of the government was to give back their homes and livelihoods to the flood victims.

"We are constantly struggling in this regard and will not rest until the complete success of this mission", Sherry Rehman said.

The Minister also lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership. "On the other hand, one party (PTI) in the country is constantly busy creating chaos and uncertainty. The world is seeing how different our priorities are from that of this party," Sherry Rehman said.

