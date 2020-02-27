Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday said the Amnesty International and other organizations were exposing Indian tyranny, violence and bloodbath against the oppressed Kashmiri people and Muslim community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday said the Amnesty International and other organizations were exposing Indian tyranny, violence and bloodbath against the oppressed Kashmiri people and Muslim community.

Talking to a private news channel, she said international community was also taking notice of India's gruesome human rights violation including sexual abuse of Kashmiri women.

She urged the strong and powerful countries to take action against India to impede Muslim's genocide.

The minister said the world was thoroughly observing Indian atrocities, violence, sexual abuses and destroying of holy mosques in all parts of India and termed such barbarism a dangerous for the regional peace and stability.

She said,"I have raised serious concern over violation of human rights in Indian held Kashmir (IHK) with the European Union Special Representative on Human Rights."She also underlined the need to make more effective diplomacy to grab the attention of the world powers to stop the worst plight in occupied Kashmir.

Shireen Mazari urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to strongly condemned the grass human rights violations perpetrating by India.