UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Organizations Join Ehsaas Programme For People Uplift

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:23 PM

Int'l organizations join Ehsaas programme for people uplift

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said that United Nations (UN) organs, inter-governmental agencies and international organizations have joined the Ehsaas programme for betterment of humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said that United Nations (UN) organs, inter-governmental agencies and international organizations have joined the Ehsaas programme for betterment of humanity.

Talking to media, she said the Ehsaas Development Partnership Group brought together 45 country-head and representatives from 25 development partners of UN agencies and international organizations working in Pakistan.

The objective of the project was to provide integrated, coherent and aligned technical support and strategic advice to government of Pakistan for implementation of Ehsaas strategy, she added.

� She said in Ehsaas Development Partnership Group ,"We will discuss number of key areas of support, including evidence generation, knowledge sharing, research, multi-sectoral collaboration, coordination, engagement of the private sector, NGOs, civil society and other stakeholders".

Currently, the group planned to meet on a monthly basis for discussing aspects relating to maximizing the impact of the implementation of Ehsaas, she added.

�"Ehsaas aims to lift millions of people in Pakistan out of poverty, creating a welfare state in our country for the first time", said.

"To achieve this aim, we must ensure full coordination among stakeholders and partners in Pakistan, including UN agencies and bilateral and multilateral organizations, which was exactly what the Ehsaas Development Partnership Group was designed to do," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations Civil Society Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Oman marks 49th National Day

3 minutes ago

Woman kills husband in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Sarai Naurang police issue challans worth over Rs ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt takes measures to provide edible items at ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffe ..

13 minutes ago

CIS Observers Find No Serious Violations During Be ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.