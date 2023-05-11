UrduPoint.com

Int’l Parliamentary Convention Underway In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2023 | 12:16 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) In connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, the International Parliamentary Convention is in progress at the National Assembly Hall in Islamabad.

Participating in a plenary on "Constitution in the Age of Crises; Navigating Challenges", Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said India violated its own constitution and the UN Security Council Resolutions through unilateral and illegal steps of 5th August 2019 in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said under the Modi regime, which is pursuing Hindutva ideology, there is a clear divide in India.

He said Pakistan can address its challenges by adhering to the constitution and supremacy of the parliament.

Head of Kenyan delegation Farah Maalim Mohamed Ahmed, emphasized the respect of democratic institutions to save the societies from anarchy and chaos.

He said the parliament's supremacy should be unfettered.

He said the constitution is a living document which needs to be changed with the changing times.

Member Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Atazov Shailoobek, said his country and Pakistan are working to promote relations in diverse fields including trade, tourism and medicine.

He pointed out that both the countries have recently signed a charter of cooperation, hoping this will give further impetus to the cooperation.

Member Parliament UK Khalid Mahmood, commended Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's services for giving Pakistan a consensus constitution.

He said the basic principles of the constitution need to be respected and followed to avoid turmoil.

The Member of British Parliament strongly condemned human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian government does not behave with their people in a democratic manner and has also suppressed its minorities.

In his remarks, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that the rights of minorities in Pakistan are protected under the constitution.

