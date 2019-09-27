International development partners have assured full support to chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) for the rehabilitation of earthquake affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :International development partners have assured full support to chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) for the rehabilitation of earthquake affected people.

It was decided in a high level meeting headed by chairman of NDMA/ERRA here at ERRA headquarters on Friday, a press release said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chairman NDMA/ERRA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, and the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator Knut Ostby.

Chairman of NDMA/ERRA gave a detailed run down to the participants on aftermath of recent earthquake that struck Pakistan affecting a population of nearly 500,000. The chairman shared the details of damaged houses, schools and bridges.

He said over 740 houses have been destroyed, 8 buildings including, Nursing Training Center, Radio Station, building of Fisheries Department and 18 schools were affected which needed reconstruction.

He added that over 100 people were seriously injured alongwith others were given medical treatment on spot with 25 injured being treated in CMH Mangla.

He also said ERRA was merged in NDMA a collaborative effort on part of NDMA and International Development partners was necessary for reconstruction and rehabilitation of the affected people to avoid duplication of effort.

"The prime minister had a telephonic talk with me, directing me to announce disbursement of Rs500,000 for families who lost their loved ones in the earthquake," Lt Gen Afzal said, while a subsidy of Rs200,000 for fully damaged and Rs100,000 for partially damaged houses was also expected in few days after complete damage assessment was done.

He also shared that Rs100,000 would be given to severely injured and Rs50,000 for those needing medical care for long-term injury was also being announced.

He also apprised the participants that NDMA in collaboration with SDMA and PDMA dispatched 8 teams for damage assessment, while tents, food items, water and along with one x-ray machine, medication, 3 ambulances and doctors were sent to the area. Roads have been restored for light traffic while reconstruction of bridges will be undertaken soon, he added.

Laying special emphasis on affected women and children in the tents, the Chairman requested the development partners to focus on extending expertise for Psycho Social support, prefab toilets, provision of clean water and sanitation kits to avoid waterborne diseases for affected women and children in tent villages.

UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator Knut Ostby assured the chairman for full support and a coordinated approach to help affected people of earthquake.

The chairman of NDMA/ERRA thanked the participants for full confidence in NDMA and proactive support for humanitarian efforts being undertaken by UN agencies for the noble cause.

Others attending meeting were, Head UN OCHA, Markus Werne, and Senior officials of WHO, IOM, UNWOMEN, UNFPA, UNHCR, UNICEF, NHN, FAO and officials of NDMA and ERRA.