Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday hoped that the International Partners Support Group would be instrumental in securing financial and other commitments for the implementation of climate resilient projects in the coming years

She made these remarks while chairing the meeting of International Partners Support Group attended by a large number of bilateral and multilateral development partners and senior diplomats including ambassadors and high commissioners.

Sherry Rehman welcomed the distinguished participants and expressed gratitude for their continued support and commitment to Climate Resilient Pakistan.

Sherry Rehman highlighted the creation and purpose of the International Partners Support Group as a forum to facilitate coordinated implementation of the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

She also appreciated the role of UNDP as the secretariat of the International Partners Support Group.

The officials and representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, USAID, IMF, UNDP and other international organizations also participated in the second meeting.

Federal Minister of Law and Justice, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs, Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Secretary of Poverty Alleviation, officials of the Ministry of Finance and Planning were also present on this occasion.

The International Partners Support Group is a 41-member group comprising federal ministries and international development partners.