UrduPoint.com

Int'l Partners Support Group To Be Instrumental In Securing Climate Finance: Sherry Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Int'l Partners Support Group to be instrumental in securing climate finance: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday hoped that the International Partners Support Group would be instrumental in securing financial and other commitments for the implementation of climate resilient projects in the coming years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday hoped that the International Partners Support Group would be instrumental in securing financial and other commitments for the implementation of climate resilient projects in the coming years.

She made these remarks while chairing the meeting of International Partners Support Group attended by a large number of bilateral and multilateral development partners and senior diplomats including ambassadors and high commissioners.

Sherry Rehman welcomed the distinguished participants and expressed gratitude for their continued support and commitment to Climate Resilient Pakistan.

Sherry Rehman highlighted the creation and purpose of the International Partners Support Group as a forum to facilitate coordinated implementation of the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

She also appreciated the role of UNDP as the secretariat of the International Partners Support Group.

The officials and representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, USAID, IMF, UNDP and other international organizations also participated in the second meeting.

Federal Minister of Law and Justice, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs, Secretary of the Ministry of Planning, Secretary of Poverty Alleviation, officials of the Ministry of Finance and Planning were also present on this occasion.

The International Partners Support Group is a 41-member group comprising federal ministries and international development partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister World Bank Sherry Rehman Bank Undp Asian Development Bank

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.73 billion

3 minutes ago
 Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C's ..

Four Pak players to feature in World Taekwondo C'ships

1 minute ago
 ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gam ..

ADEC, PRO Events sign MoU to explore events, e-gaming and sport opportunities

17 minutes ago
 MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; ..

MoHAP marks &#039;World Salt Awareness Week&#039; with nation-wide awareness cam ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce ..

Emirates Foundation, Special Olympics UAE announce year-round partnership

18 minutes ago
 &#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Se ..

&#039;Instant Cash&#039; obtains Retail Payment Services, Card Scheme Regulation ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.