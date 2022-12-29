Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, on Thursday urged International Development partners, to establish stabilization centers in all district headquarters hospitals, including Vehari and Multan and impart practical training to staff.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, on Thursday urged International Development partners, to establish stabilization centers in all district headquarters hospitals, including Vehari and Multan and impart practical training to staff.

Presiding over a meeting of representatives of UNICEF, WHO and other development partners, he said, "The Department and its subsidiary offices will extend all possible support in this regard." In the meeting, Additional Secretary Shahid Abbas Joya, Director General Health Services South Punjab Dr Mahr Muhammad Iqbal, Deputy Secretaries Sheikh Muhammad Tahir, Dr Maria Mumtaz, Deputy Director IRMNCH South Dr. Zohaib Hasan and representatives of UNICEF, WHO, WFP and FAO participated.

He lauded the services of International Development Partners in the health sector of South Punjab.

In the meeting, various projects of nutrition, food security and emergency response in different districts of South Punjab were discussed in detail.

While briefing, Deputy Director IRMNCH South Dr Zohaib Hasan said that during the last flood, various international development partners In addition to providing health education to women in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, more than 80,000 pregnant women, more than 150,000 lactating mothers and more than 100,000 children between the ages of six months and five years have been assisted and actual data was obtained for registration, but they were also provided with various medicines and nutritional supplements.

He informed that 40 nutrition and family planning camps were set up in both the districts through which more than 5,000 deliveries were conducted and 59 malnourished people were treated. The children were shifted to nearby stabilization centers and various necessary medical facilities were also provided to many women and children through an effective referral system.