Int’l PATS Competition Held At Kharian Garrison

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:01 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir says Pakistan Army upholds rich soldierly attributes of character, courage and competence which has been amply displayed by our men in face of fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) The 8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition was conducted at Kharian Garrison.

The sixty hours long rigorous patrolling exercise was aimed at enhancing combat skills through sharing of innovative ideas and experiences by the participants.

Seven teams from Pakistan Army along with a team from Pakistan Navy and fifteen teams from friendly countries participated in the exercise.

The exercise was conducted in the semi mountainous terrain of Punjab. Over the years, the exercise has gained much prominence as a very competitive professional military activity for the friendly countries.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, physical and mental endurance and high moral displayed during various stages of the exercise.

General Asim Munir said Pakistan Army upholds rich soldierly attributes of character, courage and competence which has been amply displayed by our men in the face of fight against terrorism.

