UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Performing Arts Festival To Begin From March05

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:37 PM

Int'l Performing Arts Festival to begin from March05

International Performing Arts Festival 2020, scheduled to be organized by the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), from March 05 to 22, would appear as an excellent blend of theatre, dance and music, featuring a diverse mix of Pakistani and international performers,in the port city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :International Performing Arts Festival 2020, scheduled to be organized by the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), from March 05 to 22, would appear as an excellent blend of theatre, dance and music, featuring a diverse mix of Pakistani and international performers,in the port city.

The International Performing Art's Festival is Napa's largest event and the only one of its kind in Pakistan which has been regularly organized by NAPA since last six year.

The 18-day international event will feature over 18 performances by groups from Pakistan as well as representing Sri Lanka, Italy, Taiwan and Germany.

The audiences will be enjoy a diverse series of Pakistani plays in urdu, Sindhi and English languages, besides styles and genres, from the classic to the experimental music.

Some of the plays that will be showcased include Beechj Bahar ki Raat ka Sapna, Touch (by a Srilankan Group), Dhaka Se Karachi, Moomal Rano (Sindhi), Pyar ki Baatain, Comedy of Errors (Italy), Dear Children,Sincerely: Rememberance Day (Srilankan Group), Solo date (Taiwan's Group), and Partition Stories (German group) to be staged during the event of performing arts.

The Festival is part of Napa's mission to nurture a society that respects and supports artistic expression and serve as a catalyst for creative expression in the performing arts.

Prominent artists Kaif Ghaznavi, a German Director Corrine Jabar, Director from Taiwan, Pao-Chang Tsai and others were also present on the occasion.

The festival will be followed by Act One University Theatre Festival will be organized from March 24 to 29, at the NAPA, to be participated by the artists from Sindh Institute of Music and Performing Arts.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Music Sri Lanka German Germany Dhaka Italy March 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

LHCBA President says AGP Lahore’s office was use ..

14 minutes ago

Police conducted 608 search operations during Febr ..

2 minutes ago

CGSS, Punjab University signs MoU to promote joint ..

3 minutes ago

UAE evacuates Arab nationals from China, evacuees ..

26 minutes ago

Coach Silas quits Sporting after latest defeat

15 minutes ago

Louvre museum in Paris reopens after staff end cor ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.