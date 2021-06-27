ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :East-West Center Association Islamabad Chapter and Gallery 6 launched an international photographic competition titled "Visual Dialogue on Climate Change".

According to details received here, Citizens are invited from 24 countries including Pakistan / regions where EWCA chapters exists. Last date for submission is August 24, 2021.

EWCA Islamabad Chapter is organizing this international photographic competition to promote the EWC's mission of better relations and understanding among the people and nations of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific.

This also contributes in the efforts for mitigating effects of Climate Change, said a statement issued here.

The photographs should serve as a product which would attract media, individuals and other stakeholders for spreading/creating awareness about factors leading to climate change and its resultant negative impacts.

For example, the photographs could focus on negative impacts on biodiversity, degradation of land, rapid deforestation, invasion of open spaces, excessive consumption of fossil fuel, land erosion, affected people like "climate refugee" i.

e. someone led into destitution by loss of orchards or lands, birds that are moving away, animals that are becoming lesser in number, massive water crisis.

The photograph should be of reasonable resolution to be seen clearly.

However, its higher resolution will be requested if shortlisted for the exhibition.

A panel of expert judges which may include 2 international photographers will select 5 most outstanding entries. results will be announced in September. These 5 winners will be presented $ 300 each.

An e-catalogue with best 50 photographs will be created and circulated to all the chapters, EWC and the 50 shortlisted participants.

The Chapters and EWC will have the privilege to use as many photographs as desired in suitable ways.

