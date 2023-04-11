The International Palestine Conference on Tuesday called for convening an Islamic Foreign Ministers (FMs) moot for devising a joint strategy against ongoing Zionist atrocities against the people of Palestine in genera and Israeli forces' barbarism on worshipers, children and women in Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular

The world was seeing that Israel's assertion and claim of invincibility were waning, and the Muslims through the foreign ministers conference should raise a voice of protest against the Zionist barbarism, the speakers at the "International Quds Conference: Falestini Mazloom aur Dalair Awam ki Himayat" stressed.

The conference, held at the National Press Club Islamabad in collaboration with the Cultural Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was addressed by Syed Ali Abbas Naqvi, Tanveez Haider, Mufti Ahlus Sunnat Syed Jahangir, Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Leader Shia Ulema Council Jafar Naqvi, Secretary General Shia Ulema Council Arif Hussain Wahidi, Mufti Amjad Abbas, Senator Talha Mehmood, Member of Ideological Council Allama Iftikhar Naqvi , Iranian Ambassador Seyyed Ali Hosseini and others.

The speakers said the great leader Imam Khomeini had declared the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramazan as the Day of Al-Quds to draw the world's attention to the long-standing problem of the Ummah, besides expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Federal Minister Safron Senator Talha Mehmood said peace could not be maintained in the world by disrespecting humanity and violating human rights.

"Conspiracies are being made to trap Pakistan, the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, into an economic crisis.

The solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah lies in their unity," he added.

Senator Talha said those who called themselves champions of human rights saw human rights violations in Ukraine, East Taimur, but "they do not see human rights atrocities committed by Israelis in Palestine and Indians in Kashmir".

Member of Ideological Council Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi said Pakistan needed to review its foreign policy.

"Pakistan should immediately call a conference of Islamic countries to resolve the issues of Palestine and Kashmir and expose the Israeli atrocities before the world," he added.

He said undoubtedly, Palestine was the first and the most important issue in the Islamic world. "Although Al-Quds Day has special significance to Palestine and the Palestinian cause, beyond that, it is the axis of unity and integration of the Islamic world. It is the day of unity of Muslim countries in fighting against oppression, massacre and occupation." He said the Quds day was an opportunity for the world to remember more than 70 years of oppression of the displaced Palestinian nation and to renew the commitments regarding the formation of an independent Palestinian state based on the principle of self-determination He said both Iran and Pakistan were committed to protecting Palestinian rights and the two brotherly countries shared a close position on the issue of Palestine and Quds.

"The Quds Day is a growing global campaign to condemn violence, massacre and discrimination, to assert the rights of the Palestinian people, and to defend the right to self-determination," he added.