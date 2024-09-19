ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) have finalized comprehensive arrangements for the 'International Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival', which is scheduled to commence on Friday.

This international festival, aimed at promoting Seerat-un-Nabi and its teachings, will be hosted by the National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority (NRKNA) at Skills University, Islamabad from September 20-22.

A wide array of programmes will be conducted during the three-day event, including the 'International Seerat Conference' and a 'Seerat Ketab Mela' (Book Fair), which will showcase a vast collection of Islamic literature, with a special focus on Seerat-un-Nabi and related themes.

Secretary FEPT Mohyuddin Wani, along with National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) Chairman Khursheed Nadeem briefed the media about the arrangements and salient features of the conference and other activities on Wednesday.

Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, National Book Foundation Managing Director Murad Khan Mohmand, FBISE Chairman and FDE Director General Junaid Akhlaq were also present at the press conference.

The speakers at the press conference highlighted the importance of such initiatives to further spread the message of peace, tolerance, and the true essence of islam.

It was told that the event would witness scholars, researchers, and academicians from around the world, discussing and reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Mohyuddin Wani underscored the significance of the festival in promoting religious harmony and education.

He noted that the event was an opportunity for the youth to engage with the rich legacy of Islamic thought and to cultivate an understanding of the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of mercy and compassion.

The event will be open to the public, with attendees encouraged to participate in the diverse array of programmes planned.

With Seerat Book Fair, exhibitions, panel discussions, and academic sessions, the event promises to be an enriching experience for all.