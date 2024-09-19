Open Menu

Int'l Rahmatul Lil Aalameen Moot Starts Friday As Ministry Makes Comprehensive Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Int'l Rahmatul lil Aalameen moot starts Friday as Ministry makes comprehensive arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) have finalized comprehensive arrangements for the 'International Rahmatul lil Aalameen WA Khatamun Nabiyyin Festival', which is scheduled to commence on Friday.

This international festival, aimed at promoting Seerat-un-Nabi and its teachings, will be hosted by the National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority (NRKNA) at Skills University, Islamabad from September 20-22.

A wide array of programmes will be conducted during the three-day event, including the 'International Seerat Conference' and a 'Seerat Ketab Mela' (Book Fair), which will showcase a vast collection of Islamic literature, with a special focus on Seerat-un-Nabi and related themes.

Secretary FEPT Mohyuddin Wani, along with National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) Chairman Khursheed Nadeem briefed the media about the arrangements and salient features of the conference and other activities on Wednesday.

Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, National Book Foundation Managing Director Murad Khan Mohmand, FBISE Chairman and FDE Director General Junaid Akhlaq were also present at the press conference.

The speakers at the press conference highlighted the importance of such initiatives to further spread the message of peace, tolerance, and the true essence of islam.

It was told that the event would witness scholars, researchers, and academicians from around the world, discussing and reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Mohyuddin Wani underscored the significance of the festival in promoting religious harmony and education.

He noted that the event was an opportunity for the youth to engage with the rich legacy of Islamic thought and to cultivate an understanding of the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of mercy and compassion.

The event will be open to the public, with attendees encouraged to participate in the diverse array of programmes planned.

With Seerat Book Fair, exhibitions, panel discussions, and academic sessions, the event promises to be an enriching experience for all.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Education Wa Ghulam Ali September FBISE Media Event All From

Recent Stories

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

14 minutes ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

3 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

4 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

5 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

5 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan