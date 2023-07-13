PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :After a three-day symposium in Islamabad, religious leaders and scholars from different countries Thursday visited the Peshawar Peshawar amid strict security measures.

A 31-member delegation accompanied by Gandhara Task Force Chairman Ramesh Kumar went through different sections of the Museum and examined the artefacts of the Gandhara civilization.

They also visited the Takhtbai ruins.

Peshawar Museum Director Dr Abdul Samad Khan briefed the delegation about the functioning of the Museum and its operations.

Speaking on the occasion Ramesh Kumar said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gandhara is of considerable importance in terms of historical tradition and civilization, adding that the government has already relaxed visa policy in that regard and Pakistan has a lot of potential in terms of culture tourism.